Penticton’s Busy Beans to host two Christmas markets

Tracey Wiseman (left) and Kim Wade are co-owners of the Busy Beans Play Café and are hosting two upcoming Christmas markets to recoup their losses from a recent break-in. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

The owners of Busy Beans Play Café are trying to recoup some of their losses following a recent break-in that left the business with a smashed-in front door and damaged counter.

The indoor playground and café, located at 128-197 Warren Ave. E, was the victim of a break and enter on Nov. 29 when an individual smashed their glass door with a rock, and made off with the business’s cash box as well as causing other damages.

Kim Wade, co-owner alongside Tracey Wiseman, told Western News staff that the box was bolted under the counter, so the thief pulled hard enought to take the box and the counter with him. All of these actions were caught on the business’s security camera, and despite a police report and pleas to social media, no suspect has been identified.

Not ones to let bad luck get them down, Wade and Wiseman are planning two upcoming Christmas markets in their café to to help offset the costs of fixing their front door and counter.

On Dec. 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the play area of the café will be closed to accommodate the approximately 15 vendors that are scheduled to attend the markets.

Penticton’s infamous “naughty” Santa, Gary Haupt, will also be on hand as the man in red to take photos with children and families that stop by at both markets.

The café will be selling specialty coffes, treats and play passes, as well as general admission passes and gift certificates.

According to Wiseman and Wade, the vendors will be offering a selection of handmade artisan gifts so shoppers can cut down on their Christmas lists.

