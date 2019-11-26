Penticton’s 12 Days of Fitness offers free activities from Dec. 1 to 12

The campaign offers classes and activities out of the Penticton Community Centre, McLaren Park Arena

The City of Penticton’s 12 Days of Fitness initiative is returning for its fourth year.

Kick-started in 2015 by the city’s recreation department, the campaign runs from Dec. 1 to 12 to offer free daily fitness classes and activities out of the Penticton Community Centre and McLaren Park Arena.

“This campaign was successful right off the bat when it was first offered it in 2015,” said recreation operations supervisor, Kerry Wagner, in a release from the city. “We’re happy to continue this promotion as our way of spreading some holiday cheer and to say thank-you to all of our wonderful patrons who utilize our facilities during the year.”

Classes and activities in the campaign include lane swim, public skating, beginner tai chi, gymborree and more. For a full list and the correlating times, click here.

