Penticton winery wins wine of the year

Upper Bench Winery wins wine of the year in the Lieutenant Governor’s Awards announced Thursday night.

The Naramata Bench winery’s Riesling was chosen as best wine by a panel of judges from as far as New York and Ontario.

“We are so incredibly honoured and beyond proud to announce that our 2019 Riesling has just been awarded “Wine of the Year” at this year’s Lieutenant Governor’s Awards,” said Upper Bench owners Shana and Gavin Miller last night.

“We are speechless to have received such a prestigious award. Thank you to the judges and congratulations to all the other winners tonight.”

Last year, Naramata Bench’s Deep Roots Syrah won.

The awards ceremony was held virtually Thursday night.

