The Western News has suffered a minor break-in. (File)

Penticton Western News suffers minor case of vandalism

Penticton RCMP are investigating

  • Jan. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Penticton Western News suffered a minor case of vandalism over the weekend.

Penticton RCMP are investigating.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

Previous story
BC Green Party leader visits northern B.C. pipeline protest site
Next story
Honour a deserving conservationist by nominating them for a Canadian Conservation Achievement Award

Just Posted

Most Read