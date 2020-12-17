Penticton warns residents of hazardous materials leaving sewage plant

The city will have its emergency operation centre on standby Friday morning

The City of Penticton is warning residents and businesses of the upcoming removal of hazardous materials from the city’s waste water treatment plant at 1900 Penticton Ave.

The warning is specifically intended for residents of nearby properties along Waterloo Avenue, Duncan Avenue West and Huth Avenue. The procedure is set to take place tomorrow (Dec. 18) morning.

The contaminated material at the waste water treatment plant was “created following the unplanned mixing of chemicals during a recent maintenance procedure,” according to a release from the city.

Tomorrow’s procedure will involve the transfer and removal of contaminated sodium hypochlorite. The city says there is little risk to the public.

READ MORE: Penticton city council approves plan to replace water treatment system

The city plans to remove the contaminated material for transport and off-site disposal with support from a hazardous materials contractor.

Continuous air monitoring at the site and around the perimeter of the operation will be conducted throughout the duration of the procedure, the city said in a news release issued Thursday (Dec. 17) afternoon.

The city intends to begin the removal 9 a.m. and complete it by early afternoon.

“Friday’s procedure carries a low risk to the public,” said the city’s general manager of infrastructure, Mitch Moroziuk. “As an added precaution, the city will have its emergency operation centre on standby to monitor developments and respond, if needed.”

Notifications are being delivered to properties in the immediate area around the treatment plant.

For more information, the city asks residents to call 250-490-2515.

READ MORE: Penticton approves pilot project at sewage plant

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter