Penticton wants to give you money to make something fun happen in the city

Have an idea that would make Penticton a better place? The city wants to help you make your dreams a reality.

Are you thinking about a block party? Relaxing backyard music with neighbours? New neighbourhood mini library? Film night in the backyard for your block?

All these ideas and more are eligible for new community grants from the city of Penticton and the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan – Similkameen as part of their efforts to help the community recover from COVID-19 restrictions.

The city’s social development specialist Adam Goodwin hopes the grants help people ease out of the isolation they’ve experienced over the past year and a half.

“During the pandemic, the city heard from various residents and community groups, including older adults and seniors, that social isolation was a significant concern during the pandemic,” said Goodwin.

“As the province relaxes its orders around in-person social activities, the city and community foundation have teamed up again to help the community reconnect.”

The new neighbourhood small grant program provides micro-grants of $50 to $500 for residents to make their neighbourhoods greater places to live, work and play by encouraging small-scale projects and initiatives.

Activities must meet the current COVID-19 health orders, and must be focused on supporting neighbours reconnecting socially and/or sharing skills and talents.

“This great opportunity allows the community to take a grass-roots approach to get neighbours connecting, creating and making lasting memories,” said Community Foundation development coordinator Kim English.

Grants are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis based on meeting the grant eligibility guidelines and until all funds have been allocated.

The final deadline to submit a grant application, if funds are still available, is August 31, 2021.

“I encourage all Penticton residents to find ways to reconnect in a safe and responsible manner as we recover from the pandemic,” said mayor John Vassilaki. “Plan a small neighbourhood event that can include seniors living in your neighbourhood, or have a harvest supper to reconnect with your neighbours and community.”

The South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, Neighbourhood Small Grants, and Vancouver Foundation are also supporting this initiative.

For more information about the grants or to apply, visit penticton.ca/greatneighbourhoods or call 250-490-2512.

