Penticton Vees donate $1,000 to Kidney Foundation

It wasn’t just the Penticton Vees that came out on top in their season opener on Sept. 27.
The 3-0 shutout win against the West Kelowna Warriors was highlighted by a $1,000 grant from the team to the Kidney Foundation of Canada BC and Yukon Branch.
“Live life. Pass it on. With compassion, collaboration and innovation, we will save lives and offer hope through organ donation, transplant and research,” read a release from the Vees.
You can find more information and register to be an organ donor yourself at transplant.bc.ca.
