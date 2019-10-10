Penticton Vees donate $1,000 to Kidney Foundation

The donation took place at the Vees' home opener on Sept. 27

(Left to right) Noreen Conway (donor), Peter Verge, Shelley Hunt (donor), Teresa Atkinson (transplant recipient), Annick Lim (transplant recipient), Edmund Lim, Kellie Wesley (donor), Susan Folstad, Dorothy Mansfield (transplant recipient) and Al Mansfield being presented with a cheque for the Kidney Foundation of Canada BC and Yukon Branch at the Vees home opener on Sept. 27. (Contributed)

It wasn’t just the Penticton Vees that came out on top in their season opener on Sept. 27.

The 3-0 shutout win against the West Kelowna Warriors was highlighted by a $1,000 grant from the team to the Kidney Foundation of Canada BC and Yukon Branch.

“Live life. Pass it on. With compassion, collaboration and innovation, we will save lives and offer hope through organ donation, transplant and research,” read a release from the Vees.

You can find more information and register to be an organ donor yourself at transplant.bc.ca.

