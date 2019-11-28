Penticton Vees announce 12 Days of Giveaways for December home games

The team is also partnering with Slackwater Brewing to host a Toys for Tots drive on Dec. 12

The Penticton Vees are embracing the spirit of giving with their 12 Days of Giveaways in December.

The team recently announced that the campaign will launch on Dec. 1 and run until Dec. 21, giving away a range of prizes to the lucky fans that sign up on the Vees website or at each of the December home games.

Winners of the giveaway will be drawn at random and notified by email. According to the release, the winners of the Dec. 20 and 21 giveaways must be in attendance at the Vees game.

In addition, the team is also hosting a toy drive on Dec. 8 with Slackwater Brewing, located at 218 Martin St., to support the Toys for Tots campaign.

Fans are asked to bring new or gently-used toys, as well as socks, pajamas and diapers to the brewery and in return they will receive a complimentary beverage from the brewery.

All toys collected at the Slackwater event will be added to the total toys collected for the Toys for Tots drive, taking place on Dec. 12 at Pen High.

