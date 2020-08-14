Penticton Vees add offensive punch in Costantini

The Vees are set to begin practice next month

The Penticton Vees Junior A Hockey Club today (Aug. 14) announced the commitment of offensively gifted forward Matteo Costantini for the 2020-21 season.

Costantini, 17, is eligible for this year’s NHL Entry Draft, ranking 96th among North American skaters from the NHL’s Central Scouting department.

Costantini joins incoming centre Ryan McGuire as Vees players included in 2020 NHL Entry Draft rankings. McGuire sits nine spots back of Costantini at 105.

Costantini comes to Penticton after a stellar season with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL).

The 6’0″, 174-pound forward produced 36 goals and 32 assists for 68 points in 50 games during the 2019-20 campaign while adding 2 goals and 8 assists for 10 points in 6 playoff games.

The St. Catharines, Ontario native earned many accolades in his first season of junior hockey, winning the OJHL’s Rookie of the Year and Top Prospect Award while being selected to the OJHL’s Second All-Star team.

Costantini has shown his natural scoring ability all throughout his hockey career, scoring 34 goals and 35 assists for 69 points with the Buffalo Jr. Sabres U16 AAA squad before making the leap to Junior hockey.

The Vees are set to begin practice in September while the BCHL has set Dec. 1 as a tentative start date to the season.

