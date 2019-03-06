Penticton upholds resolution for free veteran parking

Traffic enforcement officer Darren Calibaba stands next to one of Penticton’s paid parking meters. Veterans with valid B.C. plates are able to park for free at these spots, courtesy of the City of Penticton. Photo from City of Penticton

Veterans displaying valid B.C. license plates will continue to receive free parking in the City of Penticton.

Council voted unanimously during the committee of the whole on March 5 to uphold the 2013 resolution to allow veterans to park for free in paid parking lots and metered spaces in Penticton.

“We’re just ensuring good governance and building strong community relationships, which are both council priorities, and staff are very committed to providing this parking service. We want to be able to continue with this for recognition of their service and their contributions to support our country,” said Tina Siebert, bylaw services supervisor for Penticton.

The financial implications of allowing the free parking is “hard to determine” according to Siebert as the city does not know how many veteran plates belong to residents of Penticton. She did note that this resolution is not “a significant amount of revenue loss.”

“Considering that we owe our veterans a debt that can never be paid, this is a small step in the right direction,” said Coun. Katie Robinson.

