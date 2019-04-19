Ladies of the Penticton United Church hold up some of the wares that will be available at their yard sale on May 4. (Submitted Image)

Penticton United Church hosting community yard sale

The church and members of the community will be selling everything imaginable

  • Apr. 19, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Penticton United Church is holding a community yard sale on May 4.

From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. you can come to the church and peruse the tables featuring jewellery, fabrics, books, collectibles and more on sale. Scarves from the Grandmothers for Africa will also be available for purchase.

The church is located at 696 Main Street, with limited street parking.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man pleads guilty to child porn charges in Nanaimo, Crown alleges 250,000 images
Next story
Targeted: Shuswap society finds pets hurt, killed in domestic abuse cases

Just Posted

Most Read