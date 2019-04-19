Penticton United Church hosting community yard sale

The church and members of the community will be selling everything imaginable

Ladies of the Penticton United Church hold up some of the wares that will be available at their yard sale on May 4. (Submitted Image)

The Penticton United Church is holding a community yard sale on May 4.

From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. you can come to the church and peruse the tables featuring jewellery, fabrics, books, collectibles and more on sale. Scarves from the Grandmothers for Africa will also be available for purchase.

The church is located at 696 Main Street, with limited street parking.

