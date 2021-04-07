Penticton Underwriters Insurance closes due to COVID-19 exposure

Underwriters Insurance in Penticton is temporarily closing its doors due to a COVID-19 exposure.
The company stated on social media that the decision comes out of an abundance of caution and that they will re-open after a deep clean.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and concern for guest and staff safety, we have temporarily closed our doors. Once we complete a deep clean, and with the support of Interior Health, we will reopen,” reads a Facebook post from the company.
This is the second business in Penticton to close due to COVID-19 exposure this week. On Monday, The Station Public House announced they would be closed for a “few days” due to an exposure.
