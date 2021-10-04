Penticton to weigh $4.7 million for Lake-to-Lake bike route construction in 2022

Council will decide whether to include the construction costs in 2022's budget

The first portion of the Lake to Lake bike lane officially opened Aug. 1 on Martin Steet. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The design of the next phase of the Lake-to-Lake bike route in Penticton will soon begin.

Coun. Julius Bloomfield is bringing forward a notice of motion in Oct. 5’s council meeting to call for funds for the second phase of the bike route to be included in 2022’s budget.

Phases three and four of the bike lane were completed and opened this summer, coming in at around $2.2 million with $1 million covered by grant funding.

The second phase of the plan does not have a finalized cost, which will depend on what the exact design of the route will look like, but the estimate when that phase as a whole was voted on stood at around $4.7 million.

The budget currently includes $600,000 a year for the project, and earlier in 2021 council voted to shift 2022’s $600,000 into this year to cover the costs for the first phases of construction.

The second phase of the bike lane, which would connect with South Main Street, does not currently have any grant funding.

With council approval, city staff will begin working to engage with property owners along the route as well as begin the final design process for the section.

In addition to the Lake-to-Lake route, the city’s infrastructure master plan also identified over $7 million in other high-priority bike lane projects to be considered over the next five years.

Council will also consider adding additional RCMP, bylaw and community safety officers at the Oct. 5 council meeting.

