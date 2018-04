Penticton Secondary shows its support for Humboldt with a banner, jerseys and cheers. Steve Kidd/Western News

Penticton Secondary School students showed their support for those affected by the Humboldt bus crash on Thursday.

Students gathered to take a photo wearing their jerseys as part of the #jerseysforhumboldt day that saw people across the country wear a jersey of any kind to show their support.

