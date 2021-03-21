Penticton Starbucks closes temporarily

Those looking to get their caffeine fix at the Riverside location will have to wait a while

It’s not known why the Starbucks on Riverside closed temporarily. (Google Maps)

It isn’t known why the Penticton Starbucks on Riverside Drive closed temporarily, but people aren’t happy about it.

Starbucks loyalists looking for coffee at the Riverside location will have to wait until next Thursday to get their cup of Joe.

According to the Starbucks website, the Penticton location has been closed since Friday, March 19 and won’t be open again until next Thursday.

Starbucks doesn’t indicate why the popular drive-thru and cafe has been closed. The Western News has reached out to find out why.

In February, Starbucks at Cherry Lane mall was shuttered. That space remains empty.

In January, Starbucks announced its plan to close up to 300 coffee shops across Canada. They said they would complete closures by the end of March.

The Seattle-based coffeehouse chain announced the acceleration of its five-year “transformation strategy” last year as it responded to changes in consumer habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most stand-alone Starbucks that didn’t accommodate a drive-thru, like the one at Cherry Lane mall, are the ones being eliminated.

The drive-thru at Main and Industrial is still open.

Last fall, Starbucks shut down the downtown Penticton Main Street location. On Feb. 1, Tickleberry’s ice cream opened up in that space, also offering coffee, to-go lunches and regular Tickleberry treats.

Penticton Western News