Penticton Starbucks closed again for another case of COVID-19

The popular coffee destination on Riverside Drive won't re-open until May 5

Starbucks on Riverside Drive has a case of COVID again. The sign on the door says they are closed for the day but that sign has been on the door for a few days. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

The Starbucks on Riverside Drive has closed again after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Both the drive-thru and the store have been closed since at least Saturday, April 24, with signs on the doors indicating they were closed for the day.

However, Leanna Rizzi, communications manager for Starbucks, said that the location will not re-open again until May 5.

“I can confirm this store location did have a partner (employee) test positive for COVID-19. All partners who may have been in close contact have been asked to self-isolate. The store will resume normal operating hours (5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.) starting May 5,” said Rizzi.

The same Starbucks closed on March 20 after an employee tested positive for COVID. They remained closed to do a deep clean until March 25.

READ MORE: Starbucks on Riverside closes for COVID-19

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News