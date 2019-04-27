Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre welcomes new manager

The Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre is welcoming a new manager this upcoming week, following the retirement of Donna Verbeek.
Sandra Maitland will be taking over the role beginning the week of April 29. This year the centre is celebrating its 25th anniversary and is hosting a pancake breakfast, barbecue, entertainment and other activities on June 1. This event will coincide with B.C. Seniors Week, which takes place the first week in June.
Membership at the centre is currently over 1,000 and it specializes in offering activities for the well-being of seniors in and around the Penticton community.
