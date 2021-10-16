Penticton Secondary reports multiple days of potential COVID exposures

Interior Health lists Oct. 4 to 9 as days someone came to school infected

Interior Health is reporting Penticton Secondary School had multiple days of potential COVID-19 exposures.

According to health authority’s school exposure list, Pen Hi had people in their community attend school while infected on Oct. 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

Potential exposures means one or more students or staff have tested positive for the virus and attended school on these days.

Queen’s Park Elementary in Penticton is also listed to have recent exposures on Oct. 4 and 5.

Multiple elementary schools across districts 53 and SD67 had potential COVID exposures listed on the Interior Health website including at Similkameen Elementary Secondary School in Keremeos on Oct. 4 and 7. Osoyoos Elementary on Oct. 4, 5 and Oliver Elementary on Oct. 5 and 6.

Cawston Elementary had exposures on Oct. 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Cases rose in Penticton, going from 48 over Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 to 63 over the most recent week, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Penticton Western News