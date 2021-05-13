Penticton Safeway eliminates plastic grocery bags

The Sobeys chain store is the first in Penticton to ban the bags

These Safeway cloth bags are offered at 25 cents instead of plastic bags which have been eliminated from their stores. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Penticton Safeway no longer offers plastic grocery bags.

If you shop at the Penticton Safeway, you now need to bring your own reusable bags or buy one of theirs.

As of May 5, the local Safeway eliminated plastic bags from the store, opting for customers to bring their own bags or it sells cloth bags for 25 cents. Safeway is the first grocery store in Penticton to do this.

All Sobeys stores across Canada have eliminated plastic bags.

The initiative removes 225 million plastic grocery bags from circulation annually – enough plastic bags to wrap around the world twice, said Sobeys on their website.

It’s not known if any other large chain grocery stores will follow suit.

Several cities in B.C. have banned plastic bags but there is no provincial ban on plastic bags at the moment.

