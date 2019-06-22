Penticton Royalty seeking donations for Alberta Children’s Hospital

The trio will be in Calgary in July for the annual Calgary Stampede, plan on visiting the children

The Miss Penticton Royalty are taking in donations for the patients at the Alberta Children’s Hospital when they visit Calgary, Alta. for the annual Calgary Stampede in July.

Brooklyn Adams, Miss Penticton, and Penticton Princesses Nyah Meller and Sarah Wood are scheduled to represent the City of Penticton in the grand parade of the Stampede on July 5. While in the city, the ladies plan on visiting the Children’s Hospital and are seeking donations of stuffed animals, non-perishable treats and candies, safe toys, cards for the royalty to write in for children, non-electronic games and gift bags or baskets.

“It is a very special opportunity for us and want to ensure we make the most of our visit. To make this possible, we bring them goodie bags! This year, the royalty have a goal to bring 100 goodie bags to the children at the hospital,” states a release from the Miss Penticton Program.

Other suitable donations for children will be accepted, and gender-neutral objects are appreciated. In return for your donation, the program will share your good deed through its social media account and include your comapny’s logo on the cards that will be in each goodie bag.

“Thank you very much for your consideration. Your donations will make a big difference and are greatly appreciated by both the Penticton Royalty team, Alberta Children’s Hospital and the kids,” states the release.

To make a donation or if you have questions, contact the Miss Penticton Program at misspentictonpageant@gmail.com or 250-488-4764.

