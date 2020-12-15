Penticton resumes paid parking on New Year’s Day

In 2021, the parking rate will also be going up in Penticton

Paid parking is coming back to Penticton on New Year’s Day. The rates are also going up and they are extending metered parking to Ellis St., Front and up to 600 block of Main. (File photo)

Starting Jan. 1, it will be back to business as usual for parking in Penticton.

Pay parking will take effect in downtown Penticton on New Year’s Day.

On Sept. 15, Penticton council voted to increase the hourly parking rate, and increase the number of parking spaces that are metered. Free parking was brought in late March.

The move came as many businesses across town shut their doors temporarily because of the COVID-19 crisis.

There will be new meters installed in 2021 along Front Street, Ellis Street, and up to the 600 block of Main Street.

READ MORE: City of Penticton council votes to increase cost of downtown parking

The new rate will be $2 an hour, up from $1.25, and there will no longer be one-hour free parking in the lots that currently offer it.

The city is estimating that the additional 295 pay parking spaces will bring the city about $400,000 in new revenue, with the rate increase adding $208,000 on existing revenue, and the removal of the free parking an additional $92,000.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.