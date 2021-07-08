Penticton restricts watering to two days a week

The city has moved to Stage 2 restrictions due to the dry spring and recent heatwave

The City of Penticton is upping the restrictions on watering.

Stage 2 restrictions are now in place due to the dry spring and heatwave putting stress on the water supply system.

“We still have a majority of the summer left and we need residents to follow the current water restrictions to avoid progressing to Stage 3,” said Penticton’s water quality supervisor Micheal Firlotte. “Our goal is to reduce total water usage by 20 per cent in response to the recent drought conditions.”

The city’s broken down water days to two days per property a week.Odd-numbered street addresses may water on Tuesday and Saturday only.Even-numbered street addresses may water on Wednesday and Sunday only.

Townhouses and condominiums follow their street address, not their unit address.Mobile home parks follow their respective unit numbers in place of their street address.

Watering is also being limited to specific times on those allowed days.

Automatic irrigation is permitted to run between 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. only on designated days.Manual irrigation is permitted to run between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. only on designated days.

Visit www.penticton.ca/water for more information about water restrictions and for ways to conserve water this summer.



