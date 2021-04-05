Penticton restaurant closes due to COVID-19 exposure

The Station Public House will be closed for a 'few days'

  • Apr. 5, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Station Public House in Penticton is closing due to a COVID-19 exposure, according to an Instagram post made by the restaurant/pub Sunday, April 4.

The Station is located on the property of the Ramada by Wyndham Penticton Hotel and Suites.

According to the post, The Station will be closed for a “few days” due to the exposure.

The decision to close was made out of an abundance of caution for guests and staff.

The Station plans to reopen after a deep clean of the premises and with the approval of Interior Health.

READ MORE: Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
City workers respond to water main break on west side of Williams Lake
Next story
Fire at Terrace Tim Hortons on Keith Ave., no injuries

Just Posted

Most Read