Penticton restaurant closes due to COVID-19 exposure

The Station Public House will be closed for a 'few days'

The Station Public House in Penticton is closing due to a COVID-19 exposure, according to an Instagram post made by the restaurant/pub Sunday, April 4.

The Station is located on the property of the Ramada by Wyndham Penticton Hotel and Suites.

According to the post, The Station will be closed for a “few days” due to the exposure.

The decision to close was made out of an abundance of caution for guests and staff.

The Station plans to reopen after a deep clean of the premises and with the approval of Interior Health.

READ MORE: Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter