Penticton residents ‘happy’ with direction of Robinson Property development plans

The city has been garnering feedback to inform plans to further develop the lot

The City of Penticton is moving forward with its plans to develop the city-owned Robinson property, currently home to the Seniors Drop-In Centre and the community pickleball courts. The plan will go before the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee to ensure it fits with the Master Plan. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

Thanks to community feedback, the City of Penticton feels confident it is heading in the right direction with the future development plans for the Robinson property.

At the 25th anniversary celebration for the Seniors Drop-In Centre on June 1, which is located on the city-owned property, city staff had a booth set up to update attendees on the plans to develop the lot. JoAnne Kleb, engagement strategist with the city, said they had roughly 100 constructive conversations with attendees about the proposed plans.

“When we invited feedback on the three previous concepts (for the property development), the features that generated the most dialogue and greatest amount of support, or lack of support, really directed what we included in this single concept,” said Kleb.

Residents were able to fill out an additional survey at the event, stating their feelings on the new concept plan, which Kleb said were mostly happy.

“We have this fun survey where we let people pick an emoticon to reflect their feelings about the plan. Generally speaking, most people are either happy or very happy with the direction of the plan.”

Kleb highlighted that the new plan involves straightening the driveway access point to the property, which is currently not as functional as it could be, to allow for more parking.

“Another big change is obviously accomodating the pickleball expansion, and that was a decision that was made by an earlier council, and the addition of the four courts still fits with the mandate of this park and is supported by the community,” said Kleb. “We’ve also provided a provision for the senior centre to expand if they want to go down that path, pending other approvals, but that’s been incorporated as well.”

Kleb said the plan will now go before the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee to “confirm that it’s in the direction of the Parks and Rec Master Plan”. Once satisfied with the plan, the committee will recommend the plan to council for approval.

