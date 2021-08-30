Penticton residents asked to consider donating blood before Labour Day

COVID-19 has put a strain on the supply of available blood across Canada

A blood donor clinic pictured at a shopping mall in Calgary on Friday, March 27, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is asking Pentictonites for their blood, preferably before Labour Day.

As COVID-19 has placed a strain on the need for blood across Canada, CBS is asking that all eligible donors consider donating.

In a release, CBS said they anticipate the demand for blood will continue to increase into the fall, adding that it’s crucial for all available appointments to be filled to ensure an acceptable inventory is maintained.

Currently, blood types of B-negative, O-positive and O-negative have less than a one-weeks supply.

CBS says there is a specific need for O-negative blood, as O-negative serves as a universal type.

A donor clinic takes place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre Sept. 20 and 21. Each day will have 74 open appointments between 1 and 5:45 p.m.

If you’re unsure of your blood type, donating blood is an easy and quick way to find out.

To learn more about donating blood and whether you’re eligible, you can visit the Canadian Blood Services website.

