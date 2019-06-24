Penticton resident celebrates 105th birthday

As witty and spry as ever, Roberta Mabel Graham was greeted with a red carpet for her 105th birthday.

Graham, a resident at Athens Creek Retirement Lodge, turned 105 years old on Saturday, June 22. Despite the ups and downs in life she said to always try to maintain an upbeat attitude.

Graham said she has very few things left on her bucket list since going up in a helicopter ride a while back, but added she would have liked to learn how to swim. She said that is “out of the question” now, but finds joy in her life thanks to those who are in it.

While she doesn’t have a secret to living a long life, she said when she was younger and thought about growing old, she “would have been doing very well just to reach 70.” Graham, who moved to Penticton in 2016 from White Rock, spends her days now playing Scrabble with friends (and admittedly cheating every now and then), walking for fresh air and shopping, eating everything that’s put in front of her and telling jokes and giving sass to those who may deserve it.

“The best present I’ve ever received would be my two children, and all my grandchildren and great grandchildren,” said Graham. “I’m quite happy with my life with the way its been, I wouldn’t do anything different, I’ve enjoyed my life. Everyone has ups and downs but we just go with the flow and carry on.”

She was appreciative of the effort the staff at the lodge went through to celebrate her birthday.

“The staff and everyone here are so wonderful,” said Graham. “I wouldn’t change the people here for anything, it’s a very caring place. I’m so happy and I can’t believe what they’ve done with these decorations and everything.”