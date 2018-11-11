Penticton remembers

Penticton celebrates Remembrance Day, marking a century since the end of the First World War

This Remembrance Day was a special occasion, marking 100 years since the end of the First World War and Penticton turned out to show their respect, with about 2,000 people filling the Trade and Convention Centre.

The community joined veterans, dignitaries, cadets and representatives of the RCMP, Penticton Fire Department and other services.

Padre Ron Crooker gave the call to worship, and reminded the audience that Remembrance Day wasn’t a day to remember war, but to remember those who fought to end war and create a lasting peace.

The ceremony was highlighted by the young voices of children in the Holy Cross School choir, who sang O Canada to open the ceremonies, then Amazing Grace to bring it to an end.

