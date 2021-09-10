Penticton reinforces campfire ban

BC Wildfire Services lifted campfire bans on most of the province Thursday, but some of the interior is still enforcing them

Despite the BC Wildfire Service lifting the ban on campfires in the Okanagan Thursday (Sept. 9), the City of Penticton has stated campfires will remain banned until further notice.

“By order of the fire chief, the fire ban … will continue with no open burning within the City of Penticton boundaries,” read a release.

Open burning includes fire pits at both Skaha and Okanagan beaches.

The current fire danger rating remains at extreme levels, meaning fires could start and spread easily, challenging the suppression efforts.

Penticton’s announcement comes amidst confusion and frustration with residents in the Okanagan.

Despite the Kamloops Fire Centre lifting the campfire ban, the Central Okanagan will also continue to enforce a fire ban.

Additionally, many residents of Penticton and the Southern Okanagan took to social media to express both concern and anger at the decision to lift the fire ban.

BC Wildfire Services also announced Friday that only Southern Vancouver Island would remain under a campfire ban, while the rest of B.C. had their bans removed.

