Penticton Regional Hospital issues fitness challenge in support of kidney treatment

It’s a challenge worth training for.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has launched its first annual BLOOD (Bike Like One On Dialysis) Challenge to raise funds for the Renal Department at Penticton Regional Hospital.

Kidney dialysis patients come in for treatment at the Penticton Regional Hospital three times a week – and some pedal on specialized cycling machines throughout each two-hour session.

Since Penticton hosts two major triathlons, an internationally renowned cycling event, and is a community that encourages people to stay active and fit, the BLOOD Challenge has been issued.

Carey Bornn, Executive Director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation said participants are challenged to commit anywhere from two to eight hours a week of biking, swimming or walking and running while raising funds to acquire medical equipment and more cycling machines for the hospital’s Renal Department.

The BLOOD Challenge runs through to Aug. 30.

“We hope people will challenge themselves this summer to be active like our dialysis patients are each week and in the process, help a wonderful cause,” said Bornn, an avid cyclist himself.

Patricia Douglas, a kidney patient at the Penticton Regional Hospital, has been on dialysis for more than two years. She said pedalling during treatment is a great way to strengthen her legs while undergoing treatment.

“You actually forget you’re doing it. I just feel good afterwards. The staff are such a good group here. I think they’re wonderful,” she said

Participants can sign up individually or as a team. To register or for more information, visit sosmedicalfoundation.com and click on BLOOD Challenge listed under Events on the home page.

John Moorhouse is the development and communications officer for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. For information on donating, please call 250-492-9027 or visit our website sosmedicalfoundation.com.

Patricia Douglas pedals while undergoing dialysis in the Renal Department at Penticton Regional Hospital. The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is challenging local residents to bike, swim or run to match kidney patients’ efforts while raising funds for more cycling machines and renal equipment at PRH.

