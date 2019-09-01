Penticton recovery society AGM in October

The society that runs the two Discovery House recovery centres is having its AGM in October

Players battle it out during a street hockey game at a previous Discovery House Father's Day event. This year's activities are at Skaha Lake Park at the east ball diamond.

The Penticton Recovery Resource Society which operates the two Penticton Discovery House men’s addiction recovery centres is holding its annual general meeting Oct. 3.

The meeting, scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., will be held at St. John Vianney Hall, and is open to members of the society as well as guests.

The society is hoping to attract new members at a cost of $10 annually to help guide the board as it continues to expand its long-term, abstinence-based recovery services, one of the most successful in the province.

Nominations also being accepted for the board of directors. Any new board nominee must submit a resume and paid membership application by Sept. 17.

Society members will be notified of the slate of candidates by Sept. 24.

The Discovery House annual golf tournament Sept. 14 at St. Andrew’s by the Lake is sold out however dinner spots are still available for $35 a ticket.

The ticket includes dinner, live and silent auctions and a chance to win plenty of prizes.

For more information on the annual general meetings, the dinner or election of board members contact Jerome Abraham at 250-462-1388 or email; prrs@shaw.ca

The membership forms can be accessed online.

