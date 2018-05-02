Penticton realtor elected president of provincial organization

Penticton realtor James Palanio is moving on to the provincial stage, elected as president of the B.C. Real Estate Association for 2018-2019.

“I’m very pleased to be BCREA’’s president,” said James Palanio. “This has been a period of significant change in our profession. We will be employing a collaborative and cohesive approach to enhance realtors’’ ability to continue to serve the best interests of their clients.”

Licensed since 2002, James Palanio is an associate broker with Royal Lepage Locations West Realty in Penticton and has served as a director with BCREA for six years and at the South Okanagan Real Estate Board for six years, as well as serving on numerous committees.