Penticton realtor elected president of provincial organization

James Palanio leads B.C. Real Estate Association

  • May. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Penticton realtor James Palanio is moving on to the provincial stage, elected as president of the B.C. Real Estate Association for 2018-2019.

“I’m very pleased to be BCREA’’s president,” said James Palanio. “This has been a period of significant change in our profession. We will be employing a collaborative and cohesive approach to enhance realtors’’ ability to continue to serve the best interests of their clients.”

Licensed since 2002, James Palanio is an associate broker with Royal Lepage Locations West Realty in Penticton and has served as a director with BCREA for six years and at the South Okanagan Real Estate Board for six years, as well as serving on numerous committees.

Steve Kidd Senior reporter, Penticton Western News Email me or message me on Facebook Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Hope fire crews battled structure fire on Silver Skagit Road
Next story
RCMP briefs: Youths break into Spirits of Cow Bay, and four men arrested for public intoxication

Just Posted

Penticton realtor elected president of provincial organization

  • 23 hours ago

 

Cowichan standings in Fraser Institute annual school rankings

 

Pit bull involved in vicious attack in Fraser Valley to be destroyed

  • 23 hours ago

 

Bowling champ heads to nationals

  • 23 hours ago

 

Most Read