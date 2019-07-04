Penticton reaches settlement deal with municipal workers

The City of Penticton and its workers have signed a memorandum of settlement following months of bargaining.
In a release issued by the city on July 4, it states that the members of Local 608 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) signed the memorandum on July 3 and that the terms will not be made public until they union members have an opportunity to ratify the deal. This is expected to occur on July 9.
CUPE 608 represents workers in the communities of Osoyoos, Princeton, Peachland, Oliver and Penticton. Altogether, this comprises more than 350 members who live and work in the South Okanagan and Similkameen region.
On June 12, 95 per cent of the municipal workers for the City of Penticton voted to endorse strike action, citing their collective agreement not reflecting the cost of living in the Okanagan. Following that vote, Local 608 announced it would be applying to the B.C. Labour Relations Board to have a mediator appointed to assist with talks that would lead to a positive resolution.
Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
