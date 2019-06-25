Penticton RCMP utilize dogs, helicopter to catch alleged boat thieves

The Penticton RCMP, alongside multiple other law enforcement agencies, were able to apprehend two alleged boat thieves on June 25. (Black Press file photo)

Penticton RCMP, with the coordinated effort of other organizations, successfully caught two suspects attempting to make off with a boat from Red Wing Estates in the early hours today.

At approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report from a resident at Red Wing Resort that observed two men take off with his small boat, which was locked on the shore. Officers were alerted that the men were traveling in the boat towards the east side of Okanagan Lake.

According to a release from the RCMP, general duty officers, along with Police Dog Services, the West Kelowna Marine Unit, plain clothes officers, and the RCMP Helicopter, all worked together to respond after the men were seen ditching the boat on the shore near Munson Mountain. After an extensive search of the area, the men were captured hiding in a vineyard.

“Futher investigation revealed the pair may be responsible for a break and enter in the early morning hours at Red Wing Estates, as they had left numerous stolen items behind them as they tried to escape,” states the release. “Charges of break and enter, and possession of stolen property are being pursued against the pair, who are both being held in custody for court.”

“This again demonstrates our officers’ commitment to investigating these serious offences, and our tremendous ability to work as a team to capture those responsible,” said Const. James Grandy in the release.

