Penticton RCMP seeks witnesses of hit-and-run

Police looking for black sedan involved in crash with longboarder with non-serious injuries

Penticton RCMP is seeking witnesses to a hit and run involving a longboarder at Fairview Road and Duncan Avenue Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 6 p.m. Monday, where a black sedan travelling southbound reportedly hit a longboarder causing non-serious injuries.

The driver left the scene, and Const. Adam Burton with the Penticton RCMP said he is seeking witnesses to the incident.

Witnesses are asked to call Burton at 250-328-2253 or by email at adam.burton@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Burton said the longboarder is only believed to have suffered “bumps and scrapes” from the incident.

The longboarder was overheard at the scene saying he made eye contact with the driver before he was hit, and that he was “lucky” he was able to prepare for the crash.