Penticton RCMP seeking suspected bike thief

Man allegedly stole over $20,000 worth of bikes from a residential garage

Penticton RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying this man who allegedly stole three bikes worth over $20,000 from a residential garage. (Contributed)

Penticton police officers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in the theft of three bicycles from a residential garage.

On July 17, a man allegedly broke into a Killarney Street garage and proceeded to steal three bicycles valued at a combined total of over $20,000.

The bicycles stolen include an Evil Wreckoning, Trek Slash 9.8, and a 2012 Pivot Firebird.

Investigators obtained video surveillance of the suspect, and are now reaching out to the public for help in identifying him.

“Should anyone have information about this theft, and in particular the identity of the suspect captured on surveillance, they’re encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP,” said Cst. James Grandy.

The Penticton RCMP can be reached at 250-492-4300.

