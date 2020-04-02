Penticton RCMP seek suspect in ‘bold’ Martin Street robbery

Officers following numerous leads and hope to have suspect in custody soon

Penticton RCMP are searching for a suspect in a midday robbery.

Officers responded at 11:30 a.m. today (April 2) to a robbery which occurred at a Martin Street business.

According to an RCMP release, the suspect entered the business with a bag, claiming to have a weapon, but did not display one. The store employee complied, handed over cash, after which the suspect fled the business.

The suspect is described as: Caucasian, 40-50 years of age, wearing a grey hooded sweater, black pants, carrying a small black cross body pouch.

Video surveillance obtained from the business is being provided to the public in the hopes someone can identify him.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in this bold daytime robbery,” said Penticton RCMP const. James Grandy. “Our officers are following up on numerous leads and hope to have this person in custody soon.”

After converging on the area officers proceeded to a possible place of residence on Westminster Street which RCMP say may have been involved. The suspect was not located, and RCMP say the address is no longer believed to be involved.

Should anyone have information, they’re encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.

