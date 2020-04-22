Penticton RCMP report ‘great success’ with crime reporting website

Penticton RCMP have had success with their online crime reporting website and are asking that residents continue to use it. (File photo)

Penticton RCMP are calling their new online crime reporting tool a “great success.”

The online crime reporting website, which launched last month, has so far seen more use than in other B.C. communities with the same service, said the Penticton RCMP in a news release.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP overworked while crime rate, danger to police rises: superintendent

READ MORE: Online crime reporting coming to Penticton

“Penticton’s online reporting website has seen tremendous success so far this month, and is ranking above other municipalities offering this service,” said Cst. James Grandy. “We want to encourage residents to continue to report things such as theft from vehicle using this online tool. Every report received is reviewed by an RCMP officer, and these stats continue to help with how we deploy our resources.”

Crimes reported online must meet the following criteria:

The report does not require a follow up by a police officer

There is no witness or suspect

Something has been lost or stolen that costs less than $5,000

Property has been vandalized and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it

There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, license plates or license plate validation decals

Crimes can be reported by accessing this website.

“This modern reporting method will increase our officer’s ability to investigate serious offences and continue efforts to reduce crime in our community,” said Grandy.

READ MORE: Reported South Okanagan crime up 14 per cent in first quarter

@PentictonNews editor@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News