Penticton RCMP report ‘great success’ with crime reporting website

Penticton RCMP are calling their new online crime reporting tool a “great success.”
The online crime reporting website, which launched last month, has so far seen more use than in other B.C. communities with the same service, said the Penticton RCMP in a news release.
“Penticton’s online reporting website has seen tremendous success so far this month, and is ranking above other municipalities offering this service,” said Cst. James Grandy. “We want to encourage residents to continue to report things such as theft from vehicle using this online tool. Every report received is reviewed by an RCMP officer, and these stats continue to help with how we deploy our resources.”
Crimes reported online must meet the following criteria:
- The report does not require a follow up by a police officer
- There is no witness or suspect
- Something has been lost or stolen that costs less than $5,000
- Property has been vandalized and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it
- There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, license plates or license plate validation decals
Crimes can be reported by accessing this website.
“This modern reporting method will increase our officer’s ability to investigate serious offences and continue efforts to reduce crime in our community,” said Grandy.
