Penticton RCMP release photos of possible suspect in garage fire investigation

Surveillance footage shows an individual suspected in an Aug. 30 structure fire

Penticton RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individual pictured here, suspected of involvement in a structure fire on Aug. 30. (Penticton RCMP)

Penticton RCMP have released photos of a possible suspect in an ongoing arson investigation of a garage fire.

On Aug. 30, the Penticton Fire Department asked RCMP to join them in investigating a structure fire on Martin Street. An attached garage had been deliberately set on fire, destroying the structure and all its contents, according to officials.

There were people in the attached home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

Surveillance footage captured a suspect, and the RCMP are hoping that the public can help identify the man.

If anyone has any information they’re encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, and say they have information for case file 2020-14976.

