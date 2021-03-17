Penticton RCMP recover more than 100 stolen car keys

Several other items believed to be stolen were also seized

Police recovered more than 100 stolen keys along with other equipment after tracking down a “suspicious” ATV in Okanagan Falls Sunday (March 14).

At approximately 11 p.m police responded to a report of the ATV being driven along Maple Street in Okanagan Falls.

The ATV was reported to have driven onto a rural property known to police on Green Lake Road. Officers located the ATV on the property and confirmed it as stolen.

Several other items believed to be stolen were also seized. According to the RCMP, the items included more than 100 keys belonging to various models of vehicles and heavy equipment.

Officers often come across suspected stolen property, but are unable to seize it without being able to confirm it as stolen, according to Const. James Grandy. Items are usually confirmed as stolen through serial numbers.

“All of the seized property was removed from the property and officers will be making attempts to return them if possible. We encourage everyone to remember to lock up their vehicles, take photographs and record serial numbers of their property,” said Grandy.

One of the men associated to the property was found to have an outstanding warrant and was arrested.

“Our officers are continuing their investigation, and may be reaching out to the public to help identify and return these items to their rightful owners,” said Grandy.

Police ask that if you witness anything suspicious, or have any other information you call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

