Penticton RCMP looking for suspect in armed robbery of vape shop

Suspect threatened an employee, stole cash and product in Sept. 12 robbery of EzVape

Penticton RCMP have released a photo of the suspect involved in the Sept. 12 armed robbery of a vape store.

Police responded to a robbery at Penticton’s EzVape store located in the 200 block of Riverside Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.

According to police, the suspect entered the store alone armed with a shotgun. After threatening the employee, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and product before escaping on foot west on Riverside Dr.

The suspect involved in the armed robbery (Penticton RCMP/File)

The suspect, pictured above, has been described as a five-foot nine-inches tall, Caucasian man with a heavy, muscular build, between 20 and 40 years old wearing a red T-shirt over a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, black hat, skull mask and carrying a blue bag.

If anyone has information about the robbery and has not yet spoken with police, please contact Penticton RCMP Const. Creasey at 250-492-4300.

