Penticton RCMP investigation in business park

A dozen RCMP officers, some undercover, were at the scene investigating on Thursday morning

Penticton RCMP are still on scene at 152 Industrial Crt. where they appear to be conducting an investigation that started around 11:50 a.m. on Thursday. As of approximately 2:30 p.m., one police cruiser and multiple officers are still on scene in one of the units in the business park. (Kristi Patton - Western News)

The RCMP appear to be conducting an investigation at 152 Industrial Crt. in Penticton.

An employee at a nearby business told the Western News that at about 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Penticton RCMP, some undercover, showed up to the area. The witness said they were looking through a vehicle at the time and searching one of the units in the business park.

As of approximately 2:30 p.m. one marked police cruiser and multiple officers remains on scene. More information to come as this story develops.

