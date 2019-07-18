Penticton RCMP are still on scene at 152 Industrial Crt. where they appear to be conducting an investigation that started around 11:50 a.m. on Thursday. As of approximately 2:30 p.m., one police cruiser and multiple officers are still on scene in one of the units in the business park. (Kristi Patton - Western News)

Penticton RCMP investigation in business park

A dozen RCMP officers, some undercover, were at the scene investigating on Thursday morning

The RCMP appear to be conducting an investigation at 152 Industrial Crt. in Penticton.

An employee at a nearby business told the Western News that at about 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Penticton RCMP, some undercover, showed up to the area. The witness said they were looking through a vehicle at the time and searching one of the units in the business park.

As of approximately 2:30 p.m. one marked police cruiser and multiple officers remains on scene. More information to come as this story develops.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Part One: The opioid crisis and the B.C. Interior
Next story
Nanaimo mom says she will go to court to try to get allegedly abducted daughter back

Just Posted

Most Read