Penticton RCMP investigation in business park

The RCMP appear to be conducting an investigation at 152 Industrial Crt. in Penticton.
An employee at a nearby business told the Western News that at about 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Penticton RCMP, some undercover, showed up to the area. The witness said they were looking through a vehicle at the time and searching one of the units in the business park.
As of approximately 2:30 p.m. one marked police cruiser and multiple officers remains on scene. More information to come as this story develops.
