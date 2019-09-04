Penticton RCMP have taped off area of Skaha Beach

Penticton RCMP are investigating an area of Skaha Beach

RCMP tape was seen early this morning around a portion of Skaha Beach, near the marina, where an unidentified body was found on the shore. (Mark Brett — Western News)

An unidentified body was discovered in Penticton along the shore of Skaha Beach on Wednesday morning.

Const. James Grandy said RCMP were investigating in the area near the marina after receiving a call from a member of the public around 7 a.m.

Grandy said at this time they are still investigating.

The Western News sent a reporter to the scene where police tape was earlier spotted. It was taken down by 9:20 a.m. and RCMP were not any longer at the site where the body was located

More on this to come.

