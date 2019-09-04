Penticton RCMP have taped off area of Skaha Beach

An unidentified body was discovered in Penticton along the shore of Skaha Beach on Wednesday morning.
Const. James Grandy said RCMP were investigating in the area near the marina after receiving a call from a member of the public around 7 a.m.
Grandy said at this time they are still investigating.
The Western News sent a reporter to the scene where police tape was earlier spotted. It was taken down by 9:20 a.m. and RCMP were not any longer at the site where the body was located
More on this to come.
