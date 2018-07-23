Penticton RCMP have a new pup on training duty

Lentz, an eight week old German Shepherd, is working with a Penticton constable

Lentz, an eight week old German Sheppard, is working with Const. Mike Richardson, who has been in the Penticton detachment since 2017.

The Penticton RCMP welcomed its newest, and youngest, trainee to the detachment last week.

Lentz, an eight week old German Shepherd, is working with Const. Mike Richardson, who has been in the Penticton detachment since 2017.

Richardson has held a lifetime goal to become a Police Dog handler and has been training with the Penticton detachment dog handlers since his arrival.

Richardson attended the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta., to learn how to raise a police dog. He first returned with Kaiden, a female German Shepherd, who was recently assigned to a handler in Saskatchewan. Last week, Lentz arrived at the detachment for Richardson to train.

“The first week has been challenging meeting the demands of this little guy,” said Richardson. “But, it has been rewarding so far. Lentz walks with an attitude already, but I think it’s because his feet are too big for his body.”

Richardson will be evaluated throughout the year, as Lentz grows, to see if the pup has what it takes to be a police dog.

Kristi Patton | Editor

Send Kristi Patton an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.