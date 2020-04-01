On Tuesday, March 31, at 7:00 p.m., Penticton Fire Department and Penticton RCMP drove past Penticton Regional Hospital, saluting frontline healthcare workers. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Penticton RCMP, Fire Department, BCEHS salute hospital workers

"You're awesome" and "Thank you" say Penticton first responders, passing by emergency entrance

  • Apr. 1, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Penticton Fire Department, Penticton RCMP and BCEHS drove past Penticton Regional Hospital, saluting frontline healthcare workers, Tuesday night.

They circled the hospital with sirens and lights activated.

Hospital employees heard the commotion and flooded to the emergency care entrance, waving as they went by.

From their vehicles first responders said ‘thank you’ and ‘you’re awesome’ over their microphones.

More to come.

