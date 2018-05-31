Penticton RCMP called to help with Oliver shooting

Penticton RCMP has joined the investigation into a shooting and home invasion in Oliver last month which left a man with a gunshot wound to the face.Western News file photo

The Penticton Serious Crime Unit and the General Investigation Section have been called to assist in the matter of a May 18 home invasion and subsequent shooting on May 28 in Oliver.

Sgt. Blaine Gervais of the Oliver RCMP detachment said in a release Thursday the assistance was required as result of the “seriousness of the offence.”

According to the Gervais, on May 28 a male who was present during the earlier home invasion was dropped off at the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver with a gunshot wound to his face.

The unidentified man was taken to Kelowna General Hospital and has since been released according to police.

Police were called to the home invasion about 1 a.m. on Harmony Crescent and a male carrying a handgun and wearing a mask was seen leaving the residence. RCMP members questioned the people inside but they were reportedly uncooperative.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Police say they don’t believe the incident was random and that the public is safe.

Anyone with any information about the matter is asked to contact their nearest police agency of Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477