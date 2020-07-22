Penticton RCMP ask for help locating missing 40-year-old woman

Penticton RCMP are seeking help locating missing person, Amanda Lise Petersen.
Petersen, 40 years old, is described by police as:
- Caucasian female
- 5’5″ tall
- 141 pounds
- Black hair
- Blue eyes
RCMP are wanting to locate and confirm Petersen’s well-being.
Those with any information about Amanda, or where she may be, are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at -250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
