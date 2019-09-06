Penticton RCMP arrest man after alleged violent incident against senior

RCMP say they are no longer looking for information from the public about a hit and run that left a Parksville man dead in the early hours of Aug. 24. â€” NEWS file photo

A 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital after an incident that Penticton RCMP are describing as a violent offence.

On Friday at 745 a.m. police responded to the 3300 block of Skaha Lake Road and arrested a 77-year-old man.

“The Penticton RCMP, including the General Investigative Section and Forensic Identification section, are investigating the matter at this time. Investigators have determined there is no ongoing risk to the public. Further details may be available as the investigation progresses,” said Sgt. Andrew Baylis in a news release.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews editor@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.