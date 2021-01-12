Penticton RCMP arrest local mail thief

Among the stolen mail was a birthday card sent by a grandmother to her grandson

Following a week’s long investigation, Penticton RCMP have made an arrest in connection to thefts from local mailboxes.

The accused, 38-year-old Mark Anthony Stewart, has been charged with possessing forged documents, possessing identity documents, possessing stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance.

READ MORE: Thieves break into, steal items from Okanagan mailbox

Charges were laid against the Penticton resident following the week-long investigation by RCMP. Police arrested him after a search warrant was executed on his residence, connecting him to the crimes.

Penticton’s Street Enforcement Unit obtained several pieces of mail and forged documentation during the search of Stewart’s home.

Officers also said they located a birthday card sent by a ‘Grama Patti’ to her grandson ‘Henry.’ Police said the card was likely stolen while in transit.

“Our officers have been actively working to solve recent mail thefts and break-ins to community mailboxes,” said Const. James Grandy. “This arrest will hopefully have a direct impact, and help prevent these kinds of thefts from re-occurring.”

Investigators would like to return the stolen birthday card to the rightful owner. Should you have information on who they may be, contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300.

The RCMP also provided these tips to avoid being a victim of mail theft:

Collect your mail daily

If you’re going to be away, place a “Hold Mail” service to pause deliveries

Shred documents which contain personal financial information

Never send cash in the mail

The is the card police say the found at Mark Anthony Stewart’s Penticton residence. (RCMP photo)

READ MORE: VIDEO: Penticton man shares footage of alleged attempted mail thief

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Penticton Western News