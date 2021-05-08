Penticton race director throws hat into city council ring

A well-known businessman is the latest to throw his name into the hat for the upcoming by-election to fill former Penticton coun. Jake Kimberley’s vacated seat.

Steven Brown has announced that he will be on the ballot for the June 18 election.

An active member of the community, Brown has worked as the race director for Ironman Canada, the Peach City Marathon, Challenge Penticton and the Peach Classic Triathlon.

He was also one of the founders of the Peach City Runners.

A resident of Penticton for the last 41 years, Brown is running on a platform focused on changes for small businesses in the community.

“Small business is the heart of our community. It will drive us into a prosperous, generous and inclusive future. While we have to act on today’s challenges, it’s also crucial we look to the future as we make our plans,” said Brown on his newly launched website.

To see his full platform and bio go to stevebrownforpenticton.ca.

READ MORE: Recognition for city rec manager

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.