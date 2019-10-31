Penticton Public Library and WorkBC want to help your job hunt

Join the Penticton Public Library and WorkBC for their free resume and cover letter workshops in November. (Photo from Unsplash)

If you’re on the job hunt and want to give yourself an edge over the competition, consider dropping into the upcoming free progams offered by WorkBC at the Penticton Public Library.

On Nov. 7, join WorkBC for Resumes 101 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the library to learn how to draft the perfect curriculum vitae (CV). You’ll learn what pertintent information to include and how to organize it aesthetically for your future employer’s convenience.

On Nov. 14, WorkBC returns to the library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. to offer a Cover Letter program to teach you how to draft an insightful and impactful opening address to your future place of work. Attendees at both events will also receive tips on how to nail your interview.

Both programs are free and open to everyone, and will be hosted in the library/museum auditory. For more information, call 250-770-7782.

